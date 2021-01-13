The Department of Homeland Security has designated the Philippines as eligible to participate in the H-2B non-immigrant visa program.

The Office of the Governor made the announcement on Wednesday.

The Philippines was removed from the H-2B nonimmigrant program in January 2019 and there were zero approvals for civilian H-2B petitions in 2018 compared to 95% approval prior to 2015.

"With the help of our federal partners in the Department of Defense and the Department of Interior, as well as the advocacy of Delegate San Nicolas, the Department of Homeland Security acknowledges the necessity of the Philippine labor force for our growing economy," said Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero.

“The distinction of ‘inside the fence’ and ‘outside the fence’ does not and cannot work for Guam. This Administration’s One Guam approach has always argued that our economic stability is a national security issue. As we begin to address the economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic, Lou and I are satisfied with this action and remain optimistic in our recovery,” said Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio.