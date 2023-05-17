Phillips to file COLA case for 400 retirees

Attorney Michael Phillips has said he will file a case "as soon as possible" for the more than 400 retirees who have not had their cost-of-living allowance certificates paid by the government of Guam. These certificates were authorized by law to implement the award on a decades-old COLA class-action lawsuit.

Phillips also is trying to obtain about $2 million he said is still owed to him through his COLA certificate, inclusive of interest.

Outstanding certificates of claim for the 400 individuals total more than $6.2 million, including the certificate given to Phillips, who represented the original COLA class - made up of more than 4,000 GovGuam retirees - back in 1993.

The Superior Court of Guam issued a judgment in 2006, awarding the COLA class an aggregate amount of about $123.5 million, and to Phillips, an aggregate amount of 10% of the class award, or about $12.3 million.

In September 2007, Public Law 29-18 was enacted. The measure directed the head of the Department of Administration to issue certificates of claim to COLA class awardees, which would state the amount due to that awardee, excluding attorney's fees and costs, but including terms that would affect the redeemable value of that certificate, such as a 7% interest rate per year on undisputed unpaid government interest claims.

But for the class attorneys, the law allowed them to request a certificate for no more than 50% of the amount owed pursuant to the 2006 judgment.

The Government of Guam Employees' Retirement Fund has now provided a list confirming that more than 400 COLA class retirees remain unpaid, according to the legislative findings in the recently introduced Bill 115-37.

In the words of its primary sponsor, Sen. Jesse Lujan, the measure reaffirms the government's pledge to pay all moneys due and ordered by the 2006 judgment, and is intended to assist those 400 retirees and their heirs in obtaining benefits owed to them.

Documents unavailable

In February of this year, Phillips attempted to obtain a list of COLA retirees with unredeemed certificates from DOA, in addition to other information related to the COLA class and payments made to them.

However, he was told the retention period for the documents requested had expired and that the documents were no longer available.

The law that authorizes the destruction of government records requires a determination from the DOA director, attorney general and any such concerned agency head that the records have no further legal, administrative, fiscal, research or historical value.

Phillips requested written determinations to that effect for the documents he initially requested.

DOA Director Edward Birn then cited law that exempts mandatory disclosure of documents when those records pertain to pending litigation. Birn said he was advised that cases involving Phillips' certificate of claim were not fully adjudicated, and so the department could not comply with Phillips' disclosure request.

"Both of those (responses) are troublesome. Because yes, it's possible Mr. Birn came up with the destroying of the records on his own. But that's not what the statute says, right? The statute says in conjunction with the attorney general. So, you've got to ask, did you consult the attorney general on that, was that his idea? Are you guys crazy? None of them knew that the Retirement Fund gave us the information," Phillips told The Guam Daily Post.

Filing case

Phillips currently is serving as one of the defense attorneys in a high-profile trial involving Nicholas Moore, but said he can file the COLA case for the 400 retirees "pretty quick," given his history with the issue.

He supports Bill 115 and is hoping the Legislature will pass the measure, but when asked why he would not wait for the bill to become law before filing additional litigation, Phillips said part of it is that he's concluded that waiting for others to do something won't work.

"I'm in trial right now, so (filing the case) won't be tomorrow, and I hope (lawmakers) beat me to it. But I have to ... because if I don't, I can't guarantee that anything will be done," Phillips said.

Bill 115 explicitly waives GovGuam's sovereign immunity for lawsuits attempting to enforce the terms of the COLA certificates of claim and the provisions of the measure. It also explicitly sets standing for certificate awardees, recipients, bearers, holders or their heirs, and remedies available to them.

"When you read it, it will prevent the attorney general from raising those excuses in court," Phillips told the Post.

"I made it clear to the senators (at a hearing), if you don't spell out every word, the attorney general's office just takes advantage of everybody. It's easy for them to do because they use the shield of being attorneys, and the court and money. It is so expensive to battle these guys," he added.