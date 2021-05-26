Phone tap records alleged drug plot

Sentencing for federal drug defendant Darrell Jake Guerrero, 29, paused Tuesday after the prosecutor played multiple phone recordings that captured an alleged attempt to smuggle drugs into the Department of Corrections Hagåtña Detention Facility.

Guerrero and co-conspirator Patrick Anthony Bitonio Manibusan, 38, each pleaded guilty for their part in a drug operation being conducted out of a hotel room in Yona in 2020.

The case involved a total of 330.46 grams of methamphetamine, which the feds believe sold at a street value of between $60,000 and $90,000.

The two men were charged separately.

Guerrero's sentencing was continued to Friday morning, as defense attorney Jay Arriola asked for more time to investigate the recordings presented by the prosecution.

Before Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood continued Guerrero's sentencing, U.S. Attorney Laura Sambataro played seven prison PayTel recordings captured during the contraband investigation.

"Recently, information was provided from another law enforcement agency and passed on to (the Drug Enforcement Administration) and the Department of Corrections about contraband being brought into DOC, and individuals involved in bringing in that contraband, to include Mr. Guerrero," said Sambataro.

"The DEA listened to calls and discovered calls where Mr. Guerrero was discussing with other individuals, to include (a woman known to him) and a man named Ben ... talking about picking up what they called DVDs, but based on the prices mentioned $150 per DVD, which would be consistent with a gram of methamphetamine. Essentially, the agent's interpretation of that would be bringing (the drugs) into DOC."

Arriola objected repeatedly to the phone calls being presented, but the judge allowed the prosecution to move forward.

Sambataro argued, "The fact that Mr. Guerrero got caught before, with regard to bringing contraband in, and he's still doing it very in close in time to his sentencing."

"He's been in detention for 17 months?" said Tydingco-Gatewood.

"Yes, your honor," Sambataro said.

"And he was doing this while waiting for sentencing?" Tydingco-Gatewood said.

"Yes, your honor," Sambataro said.

"Well, that's pretty ballsy," Tydingco-Gatewood said.

"It's troubling, your honor," Sambataro said.

'Coded language'

DEA task force officer Henry James, who is employed with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency, testified to the recordings, telling the court that he is experienced with translating "coded language" used by confidential sources in the drug world.

James testified that he was able to clearly identify Guerrero and a woman known to the defendant speaking in some of the phone conversations.

"So, when Mr. Guerrero says 'four DVDs,' based on your training and experience and knowledge of coded language, what is your interpretation of 'four DVDs?'" Sambataro asked.

"I interpret that to mean 4 grams of meth," James said.

"What does (the woman) say to the request for four DVDs?" Sambataro asked.

"She indicates that she is going to try because she's being charged $150 per DVD," James said. He testified the street value for meth on Guam is $150 per gram.

"When Mr. Guerrero directs (the woman) to pick up four DVDs for $300 ... what is your interpretation of that? Sambataro said.

"My interpretation is that he is directing (her) to pick up 4 grams of methamphetamine," James said, as he told the court the price would be for less than the street value.

In a separate call, Guerrero is heard asking a male individual if he had a "G."

"I interpret that to mean 1 gram of meth," James said when asked by the prosecutor.

Sambataro asked about another call between the defendant and the woman known to him.

"When Mr. Guerrero says, 'Make sure the DVDs get dropped,' what is your interpretation of that?" she asked.

"My interpretation is the DVDs are a batch of meth in the package," James said.

Guerrero is then heard in one last call.

"Guerrero was asking the male individual if the whole bag was taped just as they had discussed," James said. "He was referring to the contraband and that this package was to be delivered to the detention facility."

It was said in court that the calls were captured just this month.

DOC did state, when The Guam Daily Post asked, that there have been no recent reports of contraband or drugs being smuggled into the prison.

Guerrero has since pleaded guilty to possession of 50 or more grams of meth with intent to distribute. He will be back in court later this week for sentencing.

Manibusan sentenced

Co-conspirator Manibusan, who pleaded guilty to possession of meth with intent to distribute, was sentenced Tuesday morning to 37 months in federal prison.

"I would like to apologize to my family for putting them through hardship. We just lost my father this time last year," said Manibusan. "I am just ready to change. The most important part of my life is my recovery. I am sorry for my behavior. Your honor, me as a person, I am not a criminal, but I am an addict."

It was said in court that Manibusan has since completed an outpatient program at the Lighthouse Recovery Center.

"I fully changed my life around and have been employed for a year now," he said. "I am very dedicated to my recovery."

"You have done very well and that's to your credit," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "You are also fortunate you have your family. ... Don't hang out with the same friends. They are going to use you."

It was recommended that Manibusan turn himself in to the U.S. Bureau of Prisons once designated to a facility in either California or Arizona.

The court also recommended he take part in the drug treatment program while serving his sentence.

"The ball is in your court," she said.

"I am prepared for what I need to do," he said.

Drug bust in Yona

According to the plea agreements, on Jan. 7, 2020, staff at the LeoPalace Resort in Yona found Guerrero sleeping in a room after the guest checkout time.

Hotel security saw a glass pipe and a green, leafy substance on the table next to him.

Staff called the police, who eventually woke him up.

Police spotted multiple resealable bags and a clear vacuum-sealed plastic bag with a large amount of meth, along with a large amount of cash bound together with rubber bands. Police also found a wooden jewelry box with meth sticking out the sides.

Officers contacted agents with the DEA and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, and Firearms, as they took Guerrero into custody.

As investigators waited for a search warrant to be granted, the hotel's front desk got a call from Manibusan asking if he could rent the room for another night, adding that he could pay in cash.

Manibusan used another name to reserve the room.

Officers took Manibusan into custody at the LeoPalace gate.

He admitted to meeting with Guerrero the day before and to using another individual's ID to check into the room.

He also admitted to smoking meth in the room with Guerrero, and going to Latte Heights to pick up money from a relative of Guerrero.

Manibusan lost some of the money in a game room, court documents state. He told investigators that he is the only friend Guerrero could trust.

Manibusan denied knowing anything about how Guerrero got his meth.

After authorities got a search warrant, they found 330 grams of meth, two glass pipes with meth, drug packaging material and $4,095 in cash inside the hotel room.

Officers also found $845 on Manibusan.

Investigators believed the hotel room was being used to store and distribute the drugs.

Data gathered from Manibusan's cellphone also showed that Guerrero is the source who supplied him for his personal use and for plate-quantity sales.

Criminal records

According to records at the Department of Corrections, Manibusan was also arrested in November 2018 on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, conspiracy and theft of a motor vehicle; and in March 2017 for theft of property, theft by receiving, having no valid driver's license and fraudulent use of a license plate. His record includes charges of promoting prison contraband and illegal possession of a Schedule II controlled substance that same year.

Guerrero was also arrested in November 2018 on charges of illegal possession of a controlled substance, prison records state.