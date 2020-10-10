Phones 'ringing off the hook' after mortgage relief program opens

Within hours of Guam Housing Corp.'s opening of the application process for a $714,000 federal mortgage relief program Thursday morning, the agency was flooded with phone inquiries while others were quick to pick up application forms right outside the office.

The program aims to help some 200 low- to moderate-income families who have difficulty paying their mortgage as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

If an application is approved, up to three months of missed mortgage payments can be covered.

GHC President Alice Taijeron said the agency is elated to receive several inquiries and interests in the mortgage relief program, which she said will help mortgage owners "keep up" with their payments.

"This will minimize the potential for foreclosures for our homeowners," Taijeron told The Guam Daily Post. "Even if you think you may not qualify, call us to be sure."

At this time, GHC services are available by appointment only and the office remains closed to face-to-face services.

Get the form

When news of the application window opening came out, Taijeron said GHC's phones were "ringing off the hook" with inquiries about the application process.

Taijeron said people have already started picking up application forms, which can be submitted via email or placed in the drop box located outside of the GHC office in the ITC Building.

To be eligible to receive relief assistance, mortgage holders must meet the following criteria:

Owner occupied primary home; Lost their job or experienced a reduction in work hours as a result of COVID-19; and Household income is below the low- to moderate-income limit.

"These are based on the salaries today, during COVID, and not salaries prior to the pandemic," Taijeron said.

GHC applied for and received $714,000 from the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority's Community Development Block Grant, to administer and implement the mortgage relief program as part of COVID-19 pandemic relief efforts.