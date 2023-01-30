PIC donates 8K to Guam’s foster children

DONATIONS: Pacific Islands Club Guam delivers $4,000 in toys to the Kate Thomas Foundation on Dec. 21, 2022, for Guam’s foster children. Pictured from left: Sarah Senior, Social Worker; Yvonne P. Mansapit, PIC Guam events manager; Kathleen Thomas-Benavente, KTF President; Isabel Hu, PIC Guam director of marketing and brand development; Norma Salas, Family Support Services; Julie Quinene, Family Support Services; and Orleen Villasoto, Social Worker. Courtesy of the Pacific Islands Club Guam

CONTRIBUTIONS: In support of Harvest House’s 13th Annual Christmas Celebration, Pacific Islands Club Guam delivered $4,000 in toy donations on Dec. 15, 2022 to support the donation drive. From left: Yvonne P. Mansapit, PIC Guam events manager; Ashley Lemley, Harvest House resource coordinator; and Isabel Hu, PIC Guam director of marketing and brand development. Courtesy of the Courtesy of the Pacific Islands Club Guam

The Pacific Islands Club Guam, popularly known as PIC, donated presents totaling $8,000 to two nonprofit organizations last month to the island's foster children for the holidays.

As part of the PIC Guam’s Christmas celebration, the hotel employees collected and contributed toys for holiday deliveries to Harvest House and the Kate Thomas Foundation last month.

Both nonprofit organizations provide support for the physical, emotional, and spiritual needs of foster kids and their families, as well as providing aid for children as they transition into adulthood

The PIC team donated Mega Blox sets, sandbox playsets, Star Wars plush toys, bath and swim toys, and infant toys to support Harvest House’s thirteenth annual Christmas Celebration as well as the Kate Thomas Foundation’s “Christmas Drive 4 Foster Kids.”

“This year for Harvest House's thirteenth annual Christmas Celebration for Guam's foster children and families, we hosted "A Christmas Morning," said Ashley Lemley, Harvest House Resource Coordinator. "We wanted to share our genuine appreciation to (PIC) for donating floaties, toys, and gifts for our Christmas Celebration. Because of their generosity, we were able to abundantly bless the families and children that attended and have continually been able to give out gifts to families who were unable to attend the event.”

Additionally, president of the Kate Thomas Foundation, Kathleen Thomas-Benavente, expressed her gratitude towards the hotel’s donations.

“These children are the most vulnerable and gifts from donors such as PIC remind them that they matter and are never forgotten,” she said.

For more information on how to donate to Harvest House , visit harvesthouseguam.org . For more information on how to donate to the Kate Thomas Foundation, contact 671-488-7450 or email katethomasfoundation.gu@gmail.com.

