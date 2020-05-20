PICRC employee graduates with associate degree in business accounting

Jenna Mersai, an accounting officer at Palau International Coral Reef Center, graduated as a member of the Beta Omicron Zeta Chapter of Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society from Palau Community College with an associate degree in business accounting.

“I want to thank everyone who has supported me along this journey, in particular, PICRC for giving me this opportunity, and my family, for always being there for me,” Mersai said. “I seek to be a source of inspiration for my kids and encourage others to pursue higher education."

Mersai served in the U.S. Army before returning to Palau, where she's worked at PICRC’s Administration Department for six years, the press release stated. She started working as a sales clerk, worked up to accounting clerk and recently became PICRC’s accounting officer.

While working at PICRC, Merai enrolled at PCC, the press release stated. Mersai’s new skills will help improve efficiency and effectiveness in the workplace.

“Jenna is one of several employees that are currently pursuing higher education at PICRC,” stated PICRC CEO Yimnang Golbuu. “We are proud to support motivated and productive employees and we applaud Jenna for graduating with honors, while remaining a full-time employee and a full-time mother."