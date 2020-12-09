Most Popular
- $4M in tax refunds, $138K in EIP payments to be mailed
- ‘We’ve got to start saying no’
- 2 men charged in alleged attempts to entice minors
- Guam police arrest traveler who refused to quarantine
- Ex-UFC fighter wants house arrest restrictions lifted
- Truck driver, 30, dies in crash
- Automatic extensions issued for Guam driver's licenses, driver's permits
- ‘She will always be there for us’
- Airport employee tests positive for COVID-19
Will you get the COVID-19 shot?
It seems like our local government is waiting either for the sky to fall or for more federal funds to flood in and save pandemic-hit Guamanian… Read more
A Post-Native Perspective
- By Dan Ho
In recent years, the Christmas spirit has eluded me. This year, however, is a different story. Call me Dan HO HO HO. Read more
- By Peter Sgro
I am confident we can pull through with an economic recovery that provides the additional benefit of diversifying our economy. I do not view a… Read more