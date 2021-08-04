Pig-hunting derby scheduled for Aug. 21

The Department of Agriculture’s Hunter Education Program will host a “Field to Fork - Babui” hunt on Aug. 21.

The babui or pig hunt will feed families, foster safe, responsible and ethical hunter development, and reduce our nuisance feral pig population, the department stated.

Event organizers are partnering with the Offices of Sen. Clynt Ridgell, and Vice Speaker Tina Muna Barnes, as well as the mayors of Talofofo and Yigo, Northern and Southern Guam Soil and Water Conservation Districts, Farmer’s Cooperative Association of Guam and Matson Guam.

Participants will compete in either the firearm or bow divisions and in the following categories: Individual, Family Group, and New Hunter.

Derby Registration forms will be uploaded through DOAG’s website, social media and available for pick up at the DAWR office.

Visit https://doag.guam.gov/events/ to download the registration packet.

A current Firearms ID is required if you are hunting with a firearm. Minors need to be accompanied by a parent or legal guardian. Call 735-0294 for more information.

“In as many facets as possible, your Department of Agriculture strives to help foster community engagement in increasing Guam’s food security. This is one of the most fun ways to do just that, while also reducing the population of this nuisance species causing so much destruction to our lands,” Agriculture Director Chelsa Muna-Brecht said in a press release Tuesday.

Field to Fork - Babui is being made possible with a grant from the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Wildlife and Sportfish Restoration Grant Program.

(Daily Post Staff)