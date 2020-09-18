Pigo cemetery shuts down after staffer tests positive for COVID

All operations at Pigo Catholic Cemetery in Anigua have stopped, temporarily, after a cemetery worker tested positive for COVID-19.

The cemetery will remain closed until all remaining staff members have been cleared through COVID-19 testing, the Catholic Cemeteries of Guam Inc. announced Thursday.

"Without staff in place, we cannot safely continue operations," Catholic Cemeteries stated in a press release. "The cemetery, including the mausoleum, is closed until such time that staffers are able to return to the office and grounds to ensure visitors follow proper COVID-19 distancing protocols, including sanitizing areas after each visit."

Pigo Catholic Cemetery regularly has its facilities deep-cleaned and sanitized and is continuing that process, according to Catholic Cemeteries.

The cemetery's office is tentatively scheduled to reopen at 7 a.m. Sept. 23.