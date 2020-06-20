Pilot, crew safe after jet crashes off Guam

The pilot and the weapons officer of an F/A-18F Super Hornet jet from the aircraft carrier USS Theodore Roosevelt are safe after they ejected from the aircraft before it crashed during training over the Philippine Sea on Thursday.

The two aviators were quickly recovered by a helicopter assigned to Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron 8 aboard USS Theodore Roosevelt. The incident happened while the carrier's aircraft were conducting routine flight operations in the Philippine Sea on Thursday, the Navy confirmed in a statement.

Both aviators were assessed by the medical team on board Theodore Roosevelt and are in good condition, according to the Navy.

The incident is under investigation.

The aircraft carrier just recently went underway after having spent more than two months moored at U.S. Naval Base Guam while more than 1,000 of its nearly 5,000 sailors battled COVID-19. One sailor died and the rest of the sailors have recovered.