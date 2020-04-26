Multiple agencies, including the Department of Public Health and Social Services, Guam National Guard, Guam Fire Department and Guam Police Department, converged at the Astumbo Gym on Saturday morning to launch what's expected to be a series of expanded COVID-19 testing to help gauge if the island is ready to return to some level of normalcy.

As of Saturday night, of the 47 samples tested, there were no new positive cases. That means Guam still has a total of 141 confirmed cases, though with 128 people who’ve recovered and five deaths – there remain eight active cases.

The goal Saturday was to test 100 individuals under more relaxed testing criteria. Mild symptoms now qualify people for testing. Under the previous criteria, people with mild symptoms would simply be made to stay home.

Public Health was prepared to test 50 more in case of an influx.

In total there were 52 people who went to get tested. Of those, 10 were walk-ins and 42 people came via drive-thru, according to governor's press secretary Krystal Paco-San Agustin.

The governor released a statement on Facebook:

“Proud of our team who worked really hard today to collect samples from our very first pilot test site in Astumbo, Dededo. Everything went smoothly and with all our planning and preparations, I’m very pleased with how our operations went today. As more resources become available, we will expand testing to other locations throughout our island.”

Legislative staffer

Speaker Tina Muna Barnes released a statement saying that one of her staffers had tested positive for the virus. Most of the staff had been working remotely though this employee had been to the office on two days. All who have been in contact with the individual have been informed.

Additionally, all of those who were in the office for those two days will be tested.

The individual has not traveled recently, according to spokesman Chirag Bhojwani.

Pass for mass testing

Public Health officials and the mayoral staff preformed a preliminary assessment the day prior, moving from home to home in nearby neighborhoods and handing people passes to take part in the pilot testing.

"If they have their pass, they're ready to go," Public Health Director Linda Unpingco-DeNorcey said at a screening station for drive-thru participants at the entrance of Astumbo Elementary School.

"If, however, they don't have a pass, our staff welcomes and examines everyone coming through to make certain they do have symptoms. ... If they have symptoms, they get a pass. If they have no symptoms, then we don't let them in. We let them go out, but we give them educational information and we also take their names down and we will contact them should we need to in the future," Unpingco-DeNorcey added.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the canvassed areas included Sagan Linahyan, lower Astumbo, upper Astumbo and Swamp Road.

National Guard offers support

Guam National Guard members were present at the pilot site Saturday to provide operational support, according to Maj. Gen. Esther Aguigui, adjutant general of the Guam National Guard.

"This is the last tier in the governor's plan to rejuvenate Guam, to open Guam back up. We've met two of those requirements. So with this mass testing, we can meet her intent and then we can satisfy the requirement so Guam can get back to what we call the new normal," Aguigui said.

Adequate hospital capacity and a noted decline in the number of infected are the two other tiers, which have been met, according to Aguigui.

"Our recovery rate is at 84% but our infection rate is at 14%. So if we maintain a consistent accumulation of low cases being discovered, then we are on the road to recovery. So Guam has already met those two tiers. The last tier that the governor is looking toward is providing mass testing for the island," Aguigui said.

Unpingco-DeNorcey said the ultimate goal is the elimination of COVID-19. The plan is a two-pronged approach. The first is expanding testing to include individuals with mild symptoms and the second is identifying additional cases. These were the purposes behind Saturday's pilot program.

It is assumed there are pockets of infection still unidentified within the community.

The governor is expected to announce a recovery plan next week as well as details on an extended emergency declaration and whatever restrictions the island might begin to see lifted.

However, before the government can consider the first stages of recovery, Guam needs the capacity to conduct 258 tests per day to maintain COVID-19 suppression, according to the governor's physicians advisory group.

While Guam has the potential to go up to 382 tests per day when additional machine testing comes online in public and private health facilities, the current capacity is only about 100 tests per day.

Test kits are also a factor.

About 400 kits arrived Friday from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Unpingco-DeNorcey said.

The government of Guam is expecting another shipment on April 28.

One shipment will have 700 for the Abbot ID Now tests.

There will be another 216 tests for the ABI 7500, the director added. "With that, we're expecting continual arrival also from the World Health Organization. We're going to have four shipments and altogether it's going to be 1,150."

Overall, Public Health is anticipating 6,100 kits in total over a period of time. But other testing facilities, such as the Guam Guard and Diagnostic Laboratory Services, also have their own kits.