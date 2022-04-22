The Guam Police Department and victim advocates are testing out a new initiative officials hope will prevent violent crimes from turning deadly.

A media conference was held Thursday to share more details about the Lethality Assessment Program, which provides a standardized questionnaire for police officers to ask victims when responding to family violence or sexual assault complaints.

The answers can help law enforcement and social service providers identify those who are at a higher risk of being killed by their abusers, officials said.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The tool is “very necessary,” according to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, who noted 1,226 violent cases were filed in 2021.

“Last year, our community suffered and went through two horrific domestic violence murders. In one of these cases, the perpetrator had a history of domestic abuse,” she told reporters. “That’s why we welcome the full support and efforts from (GPD) and our attorney general’s office to help keep victims of family violence and sexual assault safer through the innovative Lethality Assessment Program.”

Victims who are identified as high-risk through the questionnaire will be further assisted by officers, who will offer a safe and private place to connect with Victim Advocates Reaching Out over the phone.

Should victims choose to seek shelter, accommodations can be secured in around an hour’s time, Karen Carpenter, VARO office manager, said.

“They’ve been in a bad situation, sometimes for years. And yes, they see that things are escalating, but they don’t really realize how dangerous it is for them and their children,” Carpenter said, stressing the importance of connecting victims of violence with trained advocates.

Those who stay in dangerous homes can be helped through the program by beginning initial casework with VARO, which can include safety tips and strategies to prepare an entire family to move away from an abusive member.

The program is federally funded through the U.S. Department of Justice, and managed by the governor’s federal programs office, with cooperation from GPD, OAG, and nonprofit service groups including VARO.

It’s taken about a month to train police officers to be the first in the local force to test the questionnaire out in the field, according to Attorney General Leevin Camacho.

“Ultimately, this is about empowering victims,” he said. “Family violence is the one crime where roughly 80% of victims either recant or do not cooperate with the prosecution of cases. And that is hard on the family; it is also hard on our officers who are asked to call and respond time and time again.”

The questions victims will be asked are subject to change as the program is finalized, but officers generally will determine if a victim is at high risk of escalating violence based on a weighted rubric, the OAG confirmed. A response to a single question can qualify someone to be in a high-risk situation, or the determination can be made by the entirety of the responses given, the office stated.

During the media conference, the attorney general detailed some of the questions currently on the form that will be asked by officers:

• Have they ever used a weapon against you?

• Have they ever threatened to kill you?

• Have they ever tried to choke or strangle you?

• Do they have a firearm?

• Have they ever threatened you with a firearm?

• Do you think they might try to kill you?

“What this program does, is it puts them in touch with people like (GPD’s Domestic Assault Response Team), with people like VARO to empower them – to say, ‘There is an alternative. There are people that are there to help you. You just need to ask,’” Camacho said. “And once you can remove them from that situation, that’s a victory in my mind. And then, they may be more willing, and more (trusting) of the criminal justice process.”

The program will be launched initially at the Central Precinct Command in Sinajana. In about 90 days, officials will assess what worked and didn’t work for those involved, according to Police Chief Stephen Ignacio.

“We need to evaluate the program and make sure that as we decide to take it and launch it departmentwide, that there is an understanding that there’s value to this program and that, more importantly, that it does help victims of domestic violence,” he said.

If the program is effective enough to be an islandwide initiative, it would result in greater workloads for officers, advocates and prosecutors, as more crimes are reported, more victims are assisted, and more criminal cases are filed in local court.

The governor said she would be willing to increase agency appropriations and find ways to address capacity concerns.

In response to a question from The Guam Daily Post, Leon Guerrero said local agencies including GPD and the Department of Corrections currently have enough capacity to meet the demands of the single precinct soft launch.

“We cannot not do it because of lack of capacity. What we need to do is make the capacity happen, because this is a very serious situation that we are facing,” she said.

Leon Guerrero touted past successful administrative efforts that beefed up drug interdiction efforts at the Guam’s post offices, and addressed retention concerns through pay raises.

‘Call 911’

The governor is encouraging more residents to report suspicious or concerning actions, which would help direct police officers to potential crimes being committed.

“We also need your help as a community. It is impossible for GPD to be everywhere, and so, we need your eyes and ears,” she said. “If you see or hear something that you think may be putting people in danger: fighting, shouting, doors slamming, things breaking, a car horn blaring – please call 911. Don’t just ignore it. That phone call can initiate an officer going to a residence and using this (program). And it could save someone’s life.”