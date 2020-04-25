Pilot testing at Astumbo Gym launches today

Some residents of Sagan Linhanyan and Lower Astumbo aren't sure what to make of the pilot COVID-19 test that begins today.

“It doesn’t make sense to me,” said resident Julie Tenorio, noting how the administration and Department of Public Health and Social Services have said Guam has a limited number of test kits available. It’s unclear how many tests Guam has at the moment, though thousands are on order.

Officials said about 100 tests would be administered on Saturday during the pilot project.

Tenorio said there are "way more than 100 people" in the two areas officials are referring to, adding: "Many of these houses have more than 10 people."

She said it makes more sense to her to test people who are on the frontlines, including health care workers, police officers, cashiers at stores and others who interact daily with hundreds of people.

“Then when we get more tests, expand it to include everyone,” she said.

Public Health workers were out at Sagan Linhanyan and Lower Astumbo on Thursday and Friday. According to officials, they were pre-screening residents and issuing passes for those who meet the criteria for the pilot test. The pass allows individuals to enter the drive-through or walk-in line for testing.

Down the street from the gym, Lay Toves said nurses visited her home on Thursday.

“They asked if anyone was sick in the house, if we’re practicing social distancing … and gave us a brochure,” Toves said, adding that because everyone in her family has been healthy, and outside of work, they’ve been staying home, she’s not too worried about not getting tested.

According to officials, residents who show up on Saturday at the gym without a pass, but exhibit COVID-19 symptoms or who are asymptomatic, will be given an informational leaflet and have their information collected by public health nurses and will be contacted by DPHSS at a later time.

In a release on Friday, officials noted: “Testing is limited and is free and open to area residents who meet the following criteria: Individuals with COVID-19 symptoms, Multi-generational families in a household (parents, grandparents, great-grandparents, adult children, their children) with COVID-19 symptoms.”

“Residents who meet the criteria for the pilot test were issued individual passes over the past two days to enter the pilot testing site. The intent of the pilot project is to provide this service to more island residents in the coming weeks.”