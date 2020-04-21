On Saturday, the government will begin a pilot project at Astumbo, Dededo on increased testing for COVID-19.

The government is holding these pilot tests in areas where the government feels “is a higher risk for exposure and infection rates,” the governor stated in her morning briefing.

This pilot project is one of the things the government is looking at as they plan the path to lift restrictions on Guam’s government and private sector operations, which have been in place since mid-March.

“We are again continuing ... a slow spread rate and we have been flattening the curve, which is really all good news, which really points to … plans to get into phase one of our recovery,” she said.

As of Tuesday morning, Guam has 136 confirmed positive cases since testing first started and 114 recoveries – that’s an 83.7% recovery rate.

There’s an approximate 13% to 14% spread rate that the governor hopes will decrease even more.

She said her recovery panel will be submitting a plan that will guide the island out of the shutdown. The governor anticipates an approved plan for the recovery by Friday.

Before the plan can be implemented, the governor said she wants to see:

• A 14-day period with a low infection rate

• Capacity at the hospital – this means the number of beds, staff and equipment to address possible upticks in COVID-19 cases in the future.

• Testing capacity – the governor said Guam has six test machines and she wants to ensure they’re running and there are “no issues with test kits or supplies.” If both of these remain positive, she said “then we will be way above the 258-per day tests that is needed to ensure that we will be able to test as we move forward with the lifting of restrictions.”

The governor said they’re also looking to continue contact tracing: “We’re also going to be looking at – again – contact tracing where if we find a positive person we will … isolate the person … and then we will also do testing within that household,” the governor stated.

The governor also encouraged residents who are feeling mild to moderate symptoms of COVID-19 to call their doctor, who can refer them for testing.

The governor said the lifting of restrictions will be done gradually, and thanked the community for observing stay-at-home and social distancing mandates.

"I can assure you that further down we will be lifting (restrictions) and will be opening back our island in a very gradual, very slow, very methodical, very organized and very disciplined way, based and driven by science and data."