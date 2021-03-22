Raliene Banks is all set to take the stage during this year's Mrs. USA Petite pageant scheduled for this month in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

"I am so excited to represent Guam," said Banks, as she spoke with The Guam Daily Post over the phone from her current duty station at Seymour Johnson Air Force Base in Goldsboro, North Carolina. "I got a state costume but it's a surprise. But it does represent one of my favorite things about Guam, so I'll tell you that much."

Banks, a 2002 graduate of Simon Sanchez High School, is a major in the U.S. Air Force, and has been a pilot in the military for the past 13 years.

The Yigo native recalled a time when she was attending college in Long Island where she realized she wanted to be behind the controls of an aircraft.

"I was sitting in class and one day I was just looking out the window watching the flight line and all the airplanes are out there. I see this girl walk up to the airplane," she said. "She was walking around the airplane getting ready to fly and then she hops in. I thought to myself, 'Why didn't I ever think about flying before?' It was the first time that it clicked with me that I could actually be a pilot too."

After taking flying lessons and realizing she wanted to make it her career, Banks joined the military as an officer.

She's taken flight on a C-17 Globemaster cargo aircraft, which has brought her to at least 25 countries, and was at the controls of an RQ-4 Global Hawk unmanned aircraft, and even flew a KC-135 Stratotanker conducting in-flight refueling.

But Banks said she hasn't flown since 2019.

"The reason I stopped flying is because I have hyperthyroidism and that's caused by Grave's disease, which is an autoimmune disease that's attached to your thyroid," she said. "When I got diagnosed with that, it's a medical condition that the Air Force will not let you fly with. I cannot fly airplanes again until that condition is treated and I go into remission. So I am being treated for that right now."

Doctors told her there is no way of knowing when she might be well enough to fly again.

"It's dangerous to fly with this condition because if your body goes into overdrive, and there is a very small chance it will happen with hyperthyroidism, but if it goes into overdrive there is a chance you could become incapacitated," she said.

However, Banks didn't let her condition stop her from living.

Pivot to pageants

"I had to make light of the situation because I worked so hard to get into the career that I really loved and when it got taken away from me, I was like, 'Well there's got to be something I can do that is fun and makes a difference, that I like doing to keep my mindset in a good place,'" she said, as she recalled the first pageant she entered. "I just started competing about two years ago. The first pageant I did was the Mrs. North Carolina America pageant. I started preparing for that in 2019 because I stopped flying."

She first gained interest by seeing others on social media.

Her passion for the competition for the crown was almost instantaneous.

"I just fell in love with it. The women that I meet are just amazing and all doing really cool things and are all very passionate about what they do. They make a big difference in the world. They keep me on my toes," she said.

She placed in the top 10 during her first run among about 23 other women. Banks said she also took home the ad page award.

"My platform for that pageant was supporting females in flight. So I really wanted to encourage women to pursue careers in aviation because only about 6% of professional pilots are female. It's a very, very small demographic," she said. "There's just not a lot of women out there that do piloting and pageantry. So, I just figured, why not. It will be probably something that no one else will have. Everybody chooses something to advocate for."

Banks was ready for more and came across the Mrs. USA Petite pageant, where she was selected by a panel to represent Guam.

"I thought, 'That is perfect.' I can be Mrs. Guam and I'd really love to represent Guam because when I was in North Carolina, I was representing the county I was living at, at the time, but I didn't really feel like I had a very strong connection to it because I had only been living there for a few years. Whereas Guam, I spent my whole life there up until I left for college," she said. "I feel good this time around. What I've learned about pageantry, I guess it's just about being comfortable with yourself and not comparing yourself to others. ... Going into this next pageant with a really good and confident mindset will really help this time because that was definitely a lesson learned from last time. It was just to stop being so nervous and stop thinking that everybody is better than you."

'Take Flight Today'

Banks said she will again promote her love for flying as she competes for the crown.

"My platform is called, 'Take Flight Today,' and I still really like the message of encouraging women to pursue aviation. But since I am Mrs. Guam now and I am representing Guam, I've expanded that platform because there is not a lot of people from Guam who have grown up who actually go into this profession. So I don't want to exclude all of the men. I really want to encourage and empower people to achieve their dreams, reach for the stars and to believe in themselves, with a specific emphasis of encouraging them to pursue careers in aviation," she said.

The 2021 USA Petite National Pageant is scheduled for March 24-27, and Banks said it will be streamed online.

You can follow Banks' journey to the crown by following her on Instagram @mrsguampetite.