The 2022 Pink Ball was a hit over the weekend, drawing out quite a crowd to the sold-out charity event, which made a comeback Saturday night, Pink Ball organizers announced in a press release.

“We almost have 600 tonight. There’s no seats available, all seats are taken,” Chair Leah Beth Naholowaa said. “The purpose is to raise funds for Guam Cancer Care and Harvest House. We added two this year, Starbase and Women in Aviation.”

A celebration of hope, compassion and love, the black-tie dinner event raised funds for the nonprofit organizations through proceeds from ticket sales and raffles throughout the evening. Each nonprofit will get a cut of the funds raised to help support its respective mission, according to the release.

Guam Cancer Care helps to bridge the gaps in services to local cancer patients by minimizing barriers to financial assistance, cancer education and other support services. Harvest House is a ministry for foster children and families in need of assistance. The ministry serves as a point of contact to help recruit foster families, support these families as well as connect foster moms to each other.

Starbase Guam is an island STEM program held at the Guam Army National Guard Readiness Complex, providing underrepresented fifth grade students with hands-on, minds-on curriculum. Students who participate in the program learn multiple objectives across the disciplines and explore related careers in hopes to instill an interest in joining the future STEM workforce. Women in Aviation International Guam Chapter encourages the advancement of women in the field of aviation.

This was the first in-person Pink Ball since 2019. According to Naholowaa, the pandemic prevented them from being able to host the social gathering in person until now.

“We are just very excited that people are excited to have a ball and everyone is dolled up and excited to come and have a face-to-face event,” Naholowaa said.

In previous years, the Pink Ball has successfully raised $30,000 to $60,000 for charities on island.

“Its nice to see a combination of corporation sponsors but also people just in the community who are excited to give money to a great cause, but also come out to enjoy a great night,” co-Chair Mariana Cook-Huynh said.

In true Pink Ball form, the night was filled with entertainment, as MiG Ayesa, a veteran performer, took to the stage to wow guests. His performance resonated well with the theme for this year’s event, "Freedom."

“We are excited about our entertainer being back again. Then, additionally the theme of tonight, "Freedom," I think that is very appropriate for our state of our island, hoping this is our gateway to freedom to some kind of normalcy in the COVID-19 pandemic,” Cook-Huynh said.