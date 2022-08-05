The Pink Ball is coming back this weekend, offering the island of Guam a night of food, music, and entertainment at the Dusit Thani Resort.

The theme "Freedom" was chosen for their 9th annual black-tie dinner fundraiser, beginning at 6 p.m. (but encouraged to arrive 5:30 p.m.) on August 6, which will include the following beneficiaries:

Guam Cancer Care

Harvest House

Starbase, a STEM educational program for 5th grade students

Women in Aviation flight school

Executive Director of Harvest House Bethany Taylor commented that what the Pink Ball aims to do resonates deeply with the objective of their fostercare services.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

"I just cannot express how grateful I am for the three words that express the people: Hope, Compassion, and Love. I can't think of three better words to describe Harvest House and what we do everyday, and our mission for the 600 foster children on Guam, " shared Taylor.

Mig Ayesa, a Filipino-Australian singer who had performed at the 2019 Pink Ball, made a surprise guest appearance at the press conference on August 4 and announced his return. The singer told The Guam Daily Post of his music rock influences which include Queen, Aerosmith, and Australian electronic music duo Empire of the Sun, to name a few. He announced that, aside from performing at the Pink Ball along local musicians, the music will include hits from the 80's.

The Pink Ball committe admitted that there will be "elements of surprises" throughout the evening, but revealed that there will be a six-couse dinner in which the hint will be Pink.