Pink Ball to celebrate a decade of hope, compassion and love

The Pink Ball is celebrating its 10-year anniversary by giving back to the community with a fun-filled black-tie gala that will raise money for its beneficiaries.

Proceeds from this year's event, themed "A Decade of Hope, Compassion, Love," will benefit Guam Cancer Care, Harvest House, and the Health Opportunities and Medical Exposure, or HOME, program.

The gala is set for Saturday night at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort in Tumon and will feature a raffle and silent auction. On Sunday, renowned vocalist Arnel Pineda will perform a live concert, a first in Pink Ball history.

Harvest House is a faith-based nonprofit organization that serves Guam's foster community. Bethany Taylor, executive director and founder of Harvest House, during a press conference Thursday, said more than ever, the nonprofit needs donations as the island recovers from Typhoon Mawar.

"There's no greater time to give sacrificially than right now," Taylor said. "There were several foster children displaced because of the typhoon, whether they were families who have to go off island because it just got too hard, relative placements, ... their homes were destroyed. Some of our biological families that have other foster children (were) back with them living in emergency shelters."

She explained that Harvest House emergency storm shelters, which should have held only foster children, saw their numbers spike.

"From just a few to an outrageous amount. I am a foster parent myself for ... 13 years on Guam and I have eight kids in my home. I personally took in two kids just for the summer, just because of how hard it was and the lack of resources," Taylor said.

Over the last decade, through the support of the community, the Pink Ball has raised over $325,000 in donations.

Last year, the Pink Ball raised $40,000, which benefited Guam Cancer Care, Harvest House, STARBASE Guam and Women in Aviation.

For more information, visit pinkballguam.com.