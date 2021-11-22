'Pink Ladies' donate vehicles to GMH

TRANSPORTATION: Members of the Guam Memorial Hospital Volunteers Association, known as “the Pink Ladies," and GMHA CEO Lillian Perez-Posadas gather for a photo of the association's most recent donation. The Pink Ladies purchased and donated two vehicles to the hospital to be used for transporting patients, lab samples, and critical equipment. Photo courtesy of Guam Memorial Hospital Authority.

 Vanessa Wills | The Guam Daily Post
