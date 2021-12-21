The University of Guam's School of Engineering produced its first graduates last week since the four-year program began in 2019.

And some of the 12 new engineering graduates shared their experiences and optimism.

“Everybody needs an engineer regardless of what industry you’re planning to get into,” Marc Bituin, one of the UOG civil engineering graduates, said, adding later: “Especially coming from Guam it opens the door to opportunities around the world.”

The civil engineering program was created in response to the chronic shortage of local engineers on Guam and in the region, according to a UOG release.

When the program launched in 2019, it was a great opportunity for Bituin, a Merit scholarship recipient, to follow in the footsteps of his father, who is an engineer. He comes from a family of engineers, architects and construction workers.

He is preparing to take the Fundamentals of Engineering exam which is required to attain full licensure as an engineer. He is also on the hunt for a job.

“I’m looking into different companies on island to apply for. That’s one of my main goals, to give back to the island and contribute to its improvements in the industry,” Bituin said.

Maegan Catahay also graduated on Sunday with a civil engineering degree, she applauded the university for creating the program.

“I can say they did an excellent job in teaching us what we need in the professional world and how to prepare to advance our careers, whether it’s straight into the workforce or if we are planning to pursue our master’s degree or doctorate.”

Although she had ups and downs during the course of the program, in the end, she felt rewarded.

She has passed the national Fundamentals of Engineering exam.

Now that she has graduated she will be transitioning to a full-time intern as a civil designer with SSFM International.

During the ceremony on Sunday, UOG welcomed keynote speaker Diosdado P. Banatao, an engineer, entrepreneur and venture capitalist from Silicon Valley. He shared his inspirational journey from growing up in a rural Philippine town while his father was an overseas worker on Guam.

In a year, Catahay intends to further her educational aspirations by pursuing a master’s degree with Stanford University’s Air and Energy program.