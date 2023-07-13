Piti 8 generator back online as GPA works on Cabras 2 repairs

One Guam Power Authority generator that was down for emergency repairs Monday was back online that afternoon, but another remained under repair as of early Tuesday afternoon.

GPA issued a notice Monday about possible rolling outages from 4 to 11 p.m. as Piti 8 and Cabras 2 were offline for emergency repairs. Cabras 2 went offline Sunday at around 1:21 a.m. for emergency repairs to the boiler system.

GPA stated that as a last resort to maintain grid stability in the event that generation capacity runs short, the utility would implement rotating outages lasting up to an hour Monday night.

But Piti 8 did come back online and with its return, no outages related to the notice occurred after 5 p.m., according to the power utility.

Cabras 2 repairs on leaks continued Tuesday. GPA told The Guam Daily Post it's working on getting the unit back to service by the end of the week.

As of Tuesday, the power utility wasn't planning on issuing additional notices for potential rolling outages.

While Guam has had some recent planned outages, they were related to transmission line work GPA was conducting as part of post-typhoon recovery efforts.

As of Monday, GPA reported that a little more than 97% of customers have had their service restored.