Piti 8 went down for emergency repairs

Piti 8, a baseload unit, had to be secured for emergency liner replacements Wednesday, according to Guam Power Authority General Manager John Benavente.

With two baseload units down, including Cabras 2, immediate load shedding of some circuits were required Wednesday morning. Load shedding for schools was avoided, he said.

By about 1:56 p.m., all customers were restored, but load shedding and rotating outages, as shown on schedules posted to the GPA Facebook page, were expected in the evening peak hours, according to Benavente. The Guam Daily Post observed rotating interruptions in several villages Wednesday night.

GPA was targeting to return Piti 8 online by Thursday. Cabras 2 has ongoing boiler tube repairs and the unit may not return until sometime this weekend.

The utility is asking the community to conserve energy and asking major load customers, such as hotels, to use their standby generators during load shedding hours.