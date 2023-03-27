Piti 9 online, Piti 8 still down

Homes from the central to the northern part of the island experienced brief power outages this weekend as the Guam Power Authority took two Piti baseload power plants offline for emergency repair.

"Piti Units 8 and 9, two of the island’s four baseload power plants, are offline for emergency repairs to fuel injectors, reducing the total power generation capacity to approximately 219 megawatts,” the utility said Saturday evening in a press release, issued about an hour after rotating outages began.

A load-shedding schedule, provided in the release, noted areas potentially affected in the rotating outages, which began at 6 p.m.

Tamuning, Yigo, Mangilao and Tumon were slated for scheduled outages from 6 to 7 p.m. Hagåtña, Agana Heights, Tamuning, Tumon and Sinajana were scheduled for outages between 7 and 8 p.m., followed by Mangilao, Dededo, Hagåtña and Tamuning potentially affected by outages from 8 to 9 p.m.

GPA said the load-shedding schedule did not mean outages were imminent and reported the schedule was subject to change based on generation capacity and power demand during the peak periods, though outages were confirmed by local businesses in Tamuning.

Emergency repairs on both baseload plants were expected to be completed by this weekend.

GPA General Manager John Benavente updated The Guam Daily Post on the status of the emergency repairs and confirmed that Piti Unit 9 was back online.

"Piti Unit 9 returned online at approximately 7:40 p.m. last night, after repairs were completed, increasing overall generation capacity and eliminating the need for further load shedding,” Benevente said Sunday.

Although Piti Unit 8 repairs continued Sunday, Benevente said, no outages were anticipated.

"The change of fuel also changed how the machines operate in minor and significant ways. We are seeing the impact of the fuel transitions. The power plant operators and engineers have been working at reducing the impact of the repairs (and) changeouts,” he said.

The transition of fuel used in the baseload generators began in the last half of 2022. The four baseload generators transitioned "from residual fuel oil to low-sulfur fuel, resulting in significantly cleaner air emissions. Cabras Units 1 and 2 transitioned to low-sulfur residual fuel oil and Piti Units 8 and 9 transitioned to ultra-low-sulfur diesel."

To minimize the impact, GPA scheduled the repairs when customer demand is lowest, which, according to Benavente, is generally on the weekends "and when all other baseload units are online. However, the plant needs and customer energy demand greatly influence the timing of repairs.”