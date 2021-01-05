Piti mayor takes on role as new president of Mayors Council of Guam

Piti Mayor Jesse Alig was voted by his peers Tuesday morning to become the new president of the 26-member Mayors’ Council of Guam.

Alig, a Republican, received 14 votes from mayors and vice mayors.

He replaced Dededo Mayor Melissa Savares, a Democrat, who was also nominated for the position, and got 11 votes.

Chalan Pago Ordot Mayor Jessy Gogue was excused from the meeting, so the number of votes totaled only 25.

Dededo is the most populated village of Guam, while Piti is one of the smallest.

Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann retains his post as council vice president.

The election of officers comes a day after 19 mayors and seven vice mayors took their oath of office in an outdoors ceremony that took into consideration COVID-19 pandemic precautions.

Here's the new set of officers:

President: Piti Mayor Jesse Alig

Vice President: Sinajana Mayor Robert Hofmann

Secretary: Tamuning Mayor Louise Rivera

Treasurer: Agat Mayor Kevin Susuico

Sergeant-at-Arms: Barrigada Vice Mayor Jessie Bautista

The council has 15 Democrats and 11 Republicans.

The council also retained Angel Sablan as executive director for another four years. Sablan recently retired and got recalled on Tuesday.

This story will be updated.