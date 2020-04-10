To address the ongoing needs of residents who require assistance to buy groceries and other supplies – such as the island's manåmko' – the Piti Mayor's Office has partnered with Pay-Less Supermarkets in a Grocery To-go program to assist with their shopping.

During the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig volunteered to help the elderly and those susceptible to the virus, to stock up on supplies while they remain safe at home.

However, as inquiries started to increase, shopping proved to be too difficult to handle, Alig said. That's when he reached out to Pay-Less Supermarkets, which agreed to provide the assistance.

Through the Grocery To-go program, residents are provided a form to be filled out and given to the mayor's office, which is then sent to the supermarket to fulfill the order.

From there, they are given an option whether to do a curbside pick-up at Maite Pay-Less, or to have the Piti Mayor's Office pick up the groceries to be delivered to their home.

Given the village's population, Alig said, the program was manageable while still providing student meals and manåmko' meals on a daily basis.

According to Carina Pegarino, marketing manager at Pay-Less, because the population of Piti is small they agreed to start the pilot program there.

"This is something relatively new and we need to gauge to see the capacity of how much our team is able to do," she said.

Pegarino said they are not currently looking to expand the program to other villages.

Temporary employees

In light of the ongoing COVID-19 concerns, as a precautionary measure employees are asked to stay home if they are exhibiting flu-like symptoms, have traveled or are taking care of loved ones while schools are closed, among other reasons.

Pegarino said there are also a number of employees who are at risk and have chosen not to work during this time and Pay-Less gladly accommodated them.

The supermarket chain is now looking to hire temporary employees to fill the positions necessary to continue store operations.

The following positions are available:

bagger

stocker

cashier

meat cutter (experience needed)

produce attendants

janitors

All positions require a valid health certificate, valid identification and the applicant's ability to work flexible hours.

Individuals may be assigned to different areas or departments as needed.

Those interested in cashier positions require all of the above, plus an ABC license.

Applications are available online at https://www.Pay-Lessmarkets.com/careers-information.