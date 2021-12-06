Piti Mayor Jesse Alig said he will be sending lawmakers a letter of support for Bill 213-36, the measure that would grant an exemption from local law that prevents the construction of fossil fuel power generation facilities with capacity in excess of 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school.

The mayor said Guam Power Authority representatives held a meeting with members of the village municipal planning council regarding the utility's request for a letter supporting the bill. The planning council ultimately voted in favor of sending a letter of support to the Legislature, he said.

PQ "The GPA general manager assured us of their commitment to maintaining good air quality with no significant environmental concerns." - Piti Mayor Jesse Alig

GPA is seeking enactment of the bill to facilitate the timely completion of the 198-MW Ukudu power plant – to be Guam's next main source of power – by April 2024. The Korea Electric Power Co. and Korea East-West Power consortium was awarded the project.

The parties had agreed to building 41 MW of reserve generation at Cabras in Piti, instead of the 65 MW initially intended to be at the Ukudu site in order for the project owner to pursue a shorter permitting process and meet commissioning objectives.

But this would place the 41-MW facility close enough to Jose Rios Middle School to be in violation of the distancing law for fossil fuel facilities.

KEPCO-KEWP is financing the main plant and the reserve 41-MW generator. The entity has expressed concern with the distancing law and prompted GPA to seek a legislative remedy.

Alig said there were residents present at the meeting with GPA who had concerns and opposed the proposed plan.

"Our main concern was the air quality for the residents and the students of the Jose Rios Middle School," the mayor said. "The GPA general manager assured us of their commitment to maintaining good air quality with no significant environmental concerns. I am also committed to ensuring the power authority takes measures to keep our community safe and healthy."

Alig was on leave until Dec. 3 and said he would send the letter when he returns.

Michelle Franquez, interim public information officer for the Guam Department of Education, said department officials will be meeting soon with GPA officials to discuss the 41-MW project.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell, chairperson of the legislative committee with oversight on energy utilities, said his committee is working to schedule hearings for Bill 213 and a separate refinancing measure for GPA.

The senator has been critical of the Ukudu plant project, however.

While the project has been criticized for being another fossil fuel power plant, it is intended to help GPA meet federal emissions guidelines that it had violated for years. Notably, with existing generators in Piti, which are slated for decommissioning as part of GPA's plans to bring the new power plant online and in compliance with federal regulations.

GPA is also pursuing renewable energy projects and the Ukudu plant is ultimately expected to act as a reliable reserve power source even after the island reaches 100% renewable power.