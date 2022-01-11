Plaintiffs oppose dismissal of double pay class action suit

Plaintiffs to a class action lawsuit seeking pandemic-era double pay from the government of Guam are opposing the government's motion to dismiss their case. The plaintiffs filed the opposition Friday.

The complaint was first filed in October 2020 but an amended version was filed in September 2021, listing the government of Guam and the governor as defendants. The suit is represented by 10 plaintiffs, members of the Guam Federation of Teachers union, but it involves more than 500 employees allegedly denied double pay during the COVID-19 public health emergency.

Double pay for essential government workers is an issue that arose during the early months of the pandemic when the government was operating at a limited capacity and some agencies were closed.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

It involves Rule 8.406 the Department of Administration personnel rules and regulations, which guide compensation and leave matters during natural disasters and other emergency conditions.

The attorney general stated in a May 2020 opinion that the employee's facility must be closed to – for the employee who still must work – to benefit from Rule 8.406, in addition to other requirements.

GovGuam moved to dismiss the amended class-action lawsuit in November 2021. Assistant Attorney General Jordan Lawrence Paluhn states in part that the plaintiffs still failed to allege the necessary pre-conditions under Rule 8.406.

"Instead, they rely on false equivalencies. While DOA Rule 8.406 requires, among other things, agencies to be 'closed' and other employees to be on 'excused leave with pay,' plaintiffs conflate these terms with 'closed to the public,' and 'essentially ... on excused leave,'" Paluhn wrote, adding that the court should dismiss the case because the plaintiffs' own allegations are "fatal to the case."

Paluhn also added that based on the amended complaint, the court lacks jurisdiction in the case and Guam's sovereign immunity is a component for subject matter jurisdiction.

Attorneys Joshua Walsh and Josepth Razzano represent the plaintiffs. They stated in their opposition filed last week that while sovereign immunity normally shields GovGuam from certain claims, various legal structures were established to allow government employees to seek pay due to them.

Absurd to say facilities must be completely closed

They also stated that the view that an agency must be fully shuttered and not just closed to the public was rejected by the court in its review of a prior motion to dismiss, and the government's insistence on that interpretation ignores the plain language of the DOA rule, which states an appointing authority shall determine whether the affected facility, or portions of the facility, are to be closed.

"More, the government's insistence on a total agency closure as a prerequisite to receiving emergency pay leads to an absurd conclusion: that the rules and regulations were drafted in a manner to never provide elevated pay to those government first responders - police officers, firefighters, and emergency medical personnel - who work for agencies that ... could never be closed in total," the filing for the workers stated, adding that such an interpretation cannot apply.

The class-action suit is not the only case to go through the courts. The Supreme Court of Guam recently affirmed an earlier decision from the lower court denying the double pay lawsuit filed by police officer Steve Topasna.

But in that case, the Supreme Court simply concluded that the lower court's analytical approach relying on facility closure was not an error of law and was therefore not an abuse of discretion, the opposition filing stated.

Whether the facilities were closed is a dispute ready for litigation in the class action suit, the filing added.