While several people testified in favor of a bill that would exempt a 41-megawatt proposed reserve unit in Piti from a local distancing law, just as many opposed the measure during a public hearing Thursday.

The 41-MW unit is part of an agreement to facilitate a shorter permitting process for the 198-MW power plant at Ukudu, poised to become the next main power plant for Guam, also known as a baseload unit.

However, current law bars the construction of fossil fuel power generation facilities with capacity in excess of 1 megawatt within 1,500 feet of a school, and the 41-MW unit would be within 1,200 feet of Jose Rios Middle School if constructed at the chosen location in Cabras, Piti.

Bill 213-36 was introduced to exempt the unit from the distance prohibition.

It was unclear at times if opposition to the bill was specifically about the 41-MW unit or the Ukudu power plant project as a whole, but regardless, utility officials have made it clear that the two are linked and that the 198-MW power plant project could fall apart without the exemption for the reserve unit.

Much of the concerns levied Thursday touched on potential health issues, environmental issues and climate change brought upon by the use of fossil fuels, as well as concern over the track record of the winning bidder for the Ukudu power plant - the Korea Electric Power Corp. and Korea East-West Power consortium.

Moneka De Oro, a member of the Guam Environmental Protection Agency board of directors, said she was appalled the Guam Power Authority would go through legislation to "circumnavigate" regulations set by the Legislature to "protect our environment, to protect our children."

Reduction in emissions

There are existing power plants at Cabras, including Guam's current and aged main power plants, which will be decommissioned when the new power plant comes online.

About 13,000 tons of sulfur dioxide is currently emitted per year - mostly released in Piti. The Ukudu power plant and all remaining generation units on Guam are planned to use ultra-low sulfur diesel in the near future. While that won't eliminate emissions, it will reduce them to about 7 tons per year, according to GPA.

The 41-MW unit is also for reserve, meaning it won't operate all the time. GPA General Manager John Benavente, who also appeared Thursday to testify for the bill, estimated it would be in use about 3% of the year.

The Ukudu power plant and the 41-MW unit were vetted and approved by the Public Utilities Commission. PUC Administrative Law Judge Fred Horecky said Thursday that there is no evidence that construction of the 41-MW reserve unit presents a risk of harm either to Jose Rios Middle School or its students.

"The opponents seem to try to argue of all the harms of a fossil fuel power plant but they haven't come up with any concrete evidence whatsoever to show there is any harm here, other than speculation, allegations. But no specifics to demonstrate that the 41-MW plant would cause any harm to anyone," Horecky said.

Lourdes San Nicolas, a current Guam Education Board member, supported Bill 213 and 212-36, a refinancing measure also up for a hearing Thursday.

Calls for independent study

Kenneth Chargualaf, a former GEB member, also supported the bills. He stated that as a former principal of Piti Middle School, now known as Jose Rios Middle School, and through 40 years at the Guam Department of Education, no students, parents, teachers, staff or community members had ever registered concerns about the existing power plants in Piti or the quality of air.

Kalani Reyes, who opposed the bill, said it's understandable that people haven't reported adverse effects because they don't necessarily know if their illnesses resulted from emissions at the power plants.

Czeska Cabuhat told lawmakers that they could create a feasibility study to look into the effects of the power plant project, while Joanie Leon Guerrero called for an impartial environmental and impact investigation.

Lawmakers are in a difficult position with the exemption for the reserve unit. While there are clear community concerns, a prominent factor hanging in the background is the consent decree with U.S. EPA.

GPA had been noncompliant with emissions regulations for years and entered into the consent decree to avoid hundreds of millions of dollars in fines. The Ukudu power plant project is among the milestones that GPA must complete.

The original plan for 198-MW power plant was to build 65 MW of standby generation at Ukudu, but that ran into permitting issues, which led to changes, including the decision to build 41 MW of reserve at Cabras.

The power plant, being more efficient with fuel, will also help reduce rates, along with renewable energy coming on line, according to utility officials. It is also needed to be able to incorporate more renewable energy into Guam's power system and meet future energy needs with the military buildup.