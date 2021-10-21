Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has less than a month to prepare for another round of war reparations, including finding out how to fund the new local program.

She signed a bill unanimously passed by senators on Oct. 15, beginning a 30-day time frame to submit an "implementation plan" for the Guam World War II Reconciliation Act of 2021.

The legislation would pay awards to survivors of the Japanese occupation and their heirs who either missed filing deadlines or were deemed ineligible for a now-closed federal claims process.

Before the bill was expanded to pay survivors who have since died, the Bureau of Budget and Management Research estimated the program could cost $10 million for the approximately 700 survivors eligible.

The statute gives the governor flexibility to fund the payments, authorizing Leon Guerrero to transfer "such sums as may be available to her" to bridge any budgetary gaps.

In an April 28 statement, she lobbied senators to "specifically identify the use of Section 30 funds" to pay for the local war claims initiative. Doing so, she said, would give "absolute clarity" to the program.

Since then, lawmakers have appropriated the entirety of projected Section 30 money, which comes from taxes paid by military service members and federal employees working in Guam, through Sept. 30, 2022.

Krystal Paco-San Agustin, the governor's director of communications, said Wednesday that the governor has yet to identify a funding source for the new law.

Once Leon Guerrero's implementation plan is complete, along with where the money will come from, lawmakers will have 30 days of their own to act before applications can be opened.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who authored the legislation, was eager to consider the governor's ideas when she was reached for comment.

"Once the Legislature receives the plan, we will work diligently to adopt, reject or amend it, and finally close this painful chapter in Guam's history," Barnes told The Guam Daily Post.

Expanded eligibility

Unlike the federal program, which was authorized by Congress, claimants under the new local law will be able to receive a financial reparation "regardless" of when they died.

The provision allows heirs of World War II survivors who died before the federal program began, to apply for a claim on behalf of the survivor. Any award limits approved, however, will be consistent with guidance used in the federal program, according to the new local law.

The federal war claims program offered several different payment amounts, depending on what a resident experienced during the island's Japanese occupation:

• $25,000, for heirs of those who died during World War II.

• $15,000, for survivors who suffered rape or severe personal injury such as loss of a limb, dismemberment or paralysis.

• $12,000, for survivors who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring or burns.

• $10,000, for survivors who suffered forced marching, internment or had to hide to evade internment.