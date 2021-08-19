It’s one of the first large-scale, local government conferences to be held since the start of the pandemic – and has brought researchers and subject matter experts from all over the island and nation to focus on longstanding problems Guam faces.

The 6th annual Assembly of Planners Symposium Guam 2021 kicked off on Wednesday at the Dusit Thani Guam Resort. Local and federal government employees, the private sector and academics gather at the two-day event to address a wide range of topics from flooding to food waste.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said these advisors are needed now more than ever.

Karl Kim, a professor of urban and regional planning at the University of Hawai’i at Manoa and executive director of the National Disaster Preparedness Training Center who was the first day’s keynote speaker, specializes in studying “low probability, high consequence” events, like the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. His work took him to research the mitigation work at Japan’s Fukushima nuclear plant in person, following failures caused by an earthquake and tsunami.

Upcoming studies

The governor shared several research initiatives GovGuam will start with.

The Army Corps of Engineers will also be involved in an upcoming coastal management study for East Hagåtña, Leon Guerrero said. The effort will help mitigate erosion and other damage that leads to sinkholes in the area, according to the governor.

Over the next several months, the governor announced, GovGuam will be conducting a major tourism repositioning and rebranding study “to put Guam in the best possible position to take advantage of rebounding tourist markets.”

An agricultural master plan is in the works, too, Leon Guerrero said, to create more farms and expand a local aquaculture industry. The governor said the effort can lead to greater investments into homegrown food production.

“This work is just beginning,” Leon Guerrero said. “The path ahead will require data-based decision making, new policies and new investments. It will require creative thinking and research into the most promising alternatives, so that we, as a community, make the smart decisions and smart investments into Guam’s future.”

Both the pandemic and the effects of climate change give good opportunities for islands like Guam to repurpose existing digital solutions, Kim said. Kim showcased several examples of Hawai’i using drones and algorithms to study coastal erosion and rising sea levels, and the use of artificial intelligence programs on live cameras.

“A lot of the work that we’ve been doing is taking the same tools and methods, and then reorienting them for this COVID pandemic disaster,” he said. “We’ve been developing applications to detect whether people are masked or not, whether they are maintaining social distances, if they’re in crowds.”

He is currently researching his state’s vacillating economy, as its resumed tourism industry intersects with COVID-19 cases.

“It’s kind of like, quasi-experimental design – in that we can look at the impacts of what happens when we close the economy and reopen it, and how we can adjust to these sorts of changes over time. So part of the research we’re doing is how to measure the effects of these different types of strategies and interventions,” he said.

The symposium concludes today. Those who wish to use any of this year’s sessions or presentations for their own research or business plans will be able to watch the event soon on the Guam Coastal Management Program’s YouTube page, according to Tyrone Taitano, director of the Bureau of Statistics and Plans.