The Guam Veterans Cemetery is nearing capacity but the Guam Office of Veterans Affairs, in its fiscal year 2024 budget hearing, said it's taking measures to create opportunities for expansion.

“With the grant expansion we will be constructing an additional 1,246 crypts at the (Piti) cemetery,” said Lucia Perez, special projects coordinator with Guam Veterans Affairs. “What we will also be doing is making sure that foundations of existing crypts are also solidified.”

Perez stated that without expansion the cemetery will reach capacity within 2 1/2 years. With the new additions, however, it will continue to have space for approximately five to seven years.

“We do have another grant that is in queue with the National Cemetery Administration, and this is for the East Hagåtña U.S. Naval Memorial Cemetery and that grant is approximately $3.4 million,” Perez said.

The grant will harden the facility and allow additional columbaria to be built. The new columbaria will be similar to those currently at the Piti cemetery, however, they will be only three levels high, said Perez.

“We took a look at the property, and the (columbaria), when you’re looking at the East Hagåtña cemetery facing out the ocean, it’s not going to be so high where you don’t see the ocean view, but it’ll be respectful enough where we’re able to inter,” said Perez.

She said the new structure would be alongside the fence line, not on the roadside.

“There’s no space for in-ground, but there is space to build crypts. So if we have any urns that need to be interred, that will provide additional capacity of approximately 250,” said Perez.

Running out of space?

During the hearing, the issue of land was brought up by Sen. Roy Quinata, who described the cemetery as “congested.”

“By what we can see right now, we’re already running out of space,” said Quinata.

He asked if there were any properties Guam Veterans Affairs has looked at for possible expansion.

Veterans Affairs Director Pierre Tim Aguon said the plan is to apply for an annex.

“That is part of our long-term planning for the veterans cemetery,” he said. “That would have to be either up the hill, which is Department of Defense property, ancestral lands, and some other property up there. Or, according to the NCA, it could be anywhere else on the island and it would still be considered an annex.”

Aguon added, “The cost of developing a brand-new cemetery is almost $100 million and they’re not giving that kind of money out.”