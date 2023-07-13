Despite the issues caused by Typhoon Mawar, the modified 79th Liberation Day festivities and commemorations are good to go for next week.

Residents can expect a solemn CHamoru Mass on the morning of July 21 at the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica in Hagåtña, and a memorial ceremony to follow shortly afterward at the nearby Guam Museum.

Celebration attendees can expect a solid lineup of local artists, over 20 food and game vendors, fireworks and a drone show at the block party down the street at the Chamorro Village.

Having just one World War II memorial, rather than many memorials across various villages, was a matter of necessity after the typhoon, but will be a welcome change, Piti Mayor Jesse Alig, the Mayors' Council of Guam president, told The Guam Daily Post.

The event is an opportunity to get all the island's survivors together for one memorial service and also hearkens back to the old days, when there was just one memorial each Liberation Day at the Asan Bay Overlook, he said.

"We will remember all the different memorials that we typically would celebrate around the island in that one ceremony," Alig told the Post.

"We're inviting more survivors, and everyone really, to the Mass at the cathedral-basilica. And we're hoping it's close enough to the museum that they could walk over to the museum after the Mass for the memorial at 11 a.m.," said Alig, who's chairing Liberation Day activities for the council.

Joint Region Marianas has proposed to have uniformed personnel escort residents for a procession from the 9 a.m. Mass to the memorial, Alig said, though that's still in the works. There will be a visiting liberator from World War II making a visit to the island who will take part in the memorial ceremony.

After the memorial, the Liberation Block Party and tribute to front-liners will kick off at 2 p.m. at the Chamorro Village festival huts, an alternative celebration to the traditional parade and weekslong carnival that were made impractical in the aftermath of Mawar.

A final listing of vendors wasn't available as of press time Wednesday, but there were at least 23 prior to the deadline to sign up that day, according to staff at the Hågat Mayor's Office, which is handling vendor permits.

Alig: 'I'm looking forward to seeing everybody'

Alig said food trucks will be lined up around the main stage near the Chamorro Village huts, while carnival rides and other attractions will be lined up outside the nearby Paseo Stadium. A petting zoo, courtesy of Goats and Giggles Parties, will be available. A local music showcase will feature acts including Prominence, The Frequency, The John Dank Show and Straight Up Jed.

While there won't be a village-by-village talent competition – an idea floated earlier during this year's planning – every village will be represented at huts around the space in lieu of the usual parade floats.

A tribute to the island's front-liners kicks off at 6:30 p.m., followed by fireworks at 7:20 p.m. and a drone show just after that. Residents are welcome to stick around to keep the party going until 10 p.m., when the block party officially ends, Alig said.

The mayor noted the recent crowd at the July 4 Freedom Rocks concert at Naval Base Guam was a pretty good indicator that residents are in the mood for a party.

"I'm looking forward to seeing everybody," he said. "I'm looking forward to seeing a crowd that's just absolutely crazy in the weirdest, but nicest, way possible."