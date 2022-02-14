Two competing plans to compensate Guam's clergy sex abuse claimants have been drawing objections, with multiple parties asking the court to reject them for being "flawed" and for lacking "adequate information."

The Archdiocese of Agana's plan includes payments of up to $34.8 million, while the committee representing abuse claimants and other creditors offers a plan that pays at least $100 million and real estate assets.

The plans, or the "disclosure statements," lay out a proposal to get the archdiocese out of bankruptcy and a key part is paying some 270 abuse claimants.

They are "fantasies bearing no relation to the realities of the situation," one of the archdiocese's insurers, Continental Insurance Co., said about the creditors' committee's plan that says $15 million will come from Continental.

That's much higher than the $1 million that the insurance firm agreed to pay to assist the archdiocese, said Continental attorney David Christian II.

Another church insurer, National Union, offered to pay $12 million to help settle the abuse claims but the creditors' committee said in its plan that $30 million will come from National.

Attorney R. Todd Thompson, speaking for National, said there's no explanation offered for the "inflated value." He added coverage still is in dispute.

Amendment needed

Assistant U.S. Trustee Curtis Ching requested that the court require both the archdiocese and the creditors' committee to amend their disclosure statements to include "adequate information" as the Bankruptcy Code requires.

For example, the archdiocese stated in its plan that it will sell the TakeCare building to or for the benefit of the survivors' trust, but later stated that it may sell the same building in order to satisfy the secured claims of First Hawaiian Bank, the U.S. Trustee pointed out.

As expected, the archdiocese is objecting to the creditors' committee's plan, and the committee is objecting to the archdiocese's plan.

Each asked the court to approve its plan, while also describing the other party's plan as "flawed" or "fatally flawed."

U.S. District Court Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood set a March 4 hearing date on the approval of these plans.

But a trial starting Feb. 18 on the creditors' committee's lawsuit to include the assets of Catholic parishes and schools in the archdiocese's estate to pay abuse claimants would have a major bearing on the March hearing.

'Unrealistic'

The creditors' committee cited, as an example, the archdiocese's disclosure of $57.26 million in real property belonging to parishes and schools that are being held in trust by the archdiocese, but only provides for $12.5 million of real property in its liquidation analysis.

"As an initial matter, the debtor's plan is fatally flawed based on its inclusion of a channeling injunction for the benefit of certain 'protected parties' – including all of the parishes and schools and such injunctions are not allowed in the Ninth Circuit," said creditors' committee attorney Robert Kugler.

The archdiocese, through attorneys Bruce Anderson and John Terlaje, said the creditors' committee's proposed funding scheme is "so excessive and unrealistic."

"A survivor reading this plan cannot read it and determine 'when will I get paid'?" the archdiocese attorneys said.

Other objectors, supporters:

The Lujan & Wolff LLP law firm, which represents a majority of the clergy sex abuse claimants, joined the creditors' committee's objection to the archdiocese plan and joined the U.S. Trustees' statement regarding the archdiocese's plan.

Bank of Guam, through attorney Iain Macdonald, objected to the creditors' committee's plan. The bank extended loans to the archdiocese or its parishes and schools, now at more than $7 million. Cash deposits in the bank are at more than $5 million. "The committee plan distributes this cash to a class consisting exclusively of survivors, with nothing going to Bank of Guam," the bank said.

The Boy Scouts of America, through attorney Erin Rosenberg, objected to both the plans of the archdiocese and the creditors' committee, saying neither plan adequately explains how those all affect their respective plan in the archdiocese bankruptcy case.

Catholic Social Service, through attorney Minakshi Hemlani, objected to the creditors' committee's plan, saying it would force them into involuntary bankruptcy and would have a "harmful impact to the community."

Catholic Social Service said the properties it owns and operates – such as those that are used as shelters for the homeless, the elderly, abused women and children, and the soup kitchen for the homeless – are among the disputed properties that the creditors' committee said should also be included in the estate to pay clergy abuse claimants.