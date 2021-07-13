Have you ever wondered what it would be like to cut meat out of your diet? Well, in just a few weeks, the island’s first plant-based festival will take root.

Veg Fest 2021 is a family-friendly event aimed at showcasing the benefits of a plant-based diet, according to Michelle Vuocolo, co-founder of Micronesia Climate Change Alliance.

“When you are eating plant-based, you not only help the planet, your health but also animals as well," she said. "Different people have different reasons for eating a sole plant based diet."

Voucolo has been living a plant-based lifestyle for five years.

“I felt overwhelmed for a really long time. I made the switch gradually. I was just slowly cutting out beef and then chicken and then fish. It took me three years to get to this point. I know some people that did it in a day, but think it depends on what your reasons are,” Voucolo said.

Voucolo started eating green for her health.

She noted that the World Health Organization lists processed meat as a group 1 carcinogen, in the same category as cigarettes. Multiple studies have also found that cancer and disease is higher in individuals who eat a lot of meat versus those who are vegan or vegetarian.

Since making the switch to a plant-based diet, the physical changes she's experienced have been dramatic.

“I have so much more energy and my body feels less inflamed. I’ve lost weight my skin has gotten so clear, I feel a world of difference,” Voucolo said.

She said while health and sustainable options are often marked for the upperclass in society, that's not necessarily true.

“There are so many ways to eat plant based without spending a bunch of money. Lentils are super cheap you can also shop at the local farmers market," she said.

Veg Fest 2021 will promote plant-based businesses, and give insight as to how our diets impact animals, communities and worldwide greenhouse gas emissions.

Voucolo said eating a plant based diet reduces a person carbon footprint and it also saves a life.

“A lot of these animals that we are eating are living beings. They have a range of emotions they’re conscious of pain and conscious of what’s happening,” Voucolo said.

While Voucolo has her views about eating meat, she said the event was not going to be "radical," instead it's aimed at raising awareness.

“We welcome everybody." Vouocolo said. “We just want people to come and see that this is possible you don’t always have to eat meat or dairy and that there are these options available to you."

She said there is a thriving community of people on Guam who have adopted plant-based diets.

In fact, the idea for the upcoming event came when she noticed that there was an increase in residents joining a plant-based lifestyle Facebook group, of which she is a member.

Veg Fest 2021, will feature Guam group members who will speak towards their experience as vegans or living the plant-based lifestyle.

“I know for me, my plant-based journey was so much easier because I had all the support from the people in the plant-based group and so we really wanted to host the event to show people how easy it is to be plant based,” Voucolo said.

She is hopeful that residents will at least walk away from the event with knowledge on incorporating more vegetables into their diets.

The event is hosted by MCCA in collaboration with AltrXEgo Entertainment and I’m into Something Good (Fu'una Cultures).