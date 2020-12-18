Plastic and paper bag ban passes, other bills too

Bill 373-35, legislation banning plastic and paper bags from distribution, passed the Legislature Thursday night and is now on its way to the governor's desk for a decision.

Only Sens. James Moylan and Louise Muna voted against the bill. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson was excused as she's on active-duty status in the Guam National Guard.

Under Bill 373, nonbiodegradable plastic bags will be banned on Jan. 1, 2021. Biodegradable plastic bags are to be banned by Dec. 31, 2021, while paper bags will be banned by July 1, 2022, unless the establishment is an eating or drinking establishment.

"We’ve already borrowed $30 million this term alone just so we can bury our trash in the landfill. The best way to stop throwing this money away is to reduce or eliminate our reliance on single-use items. By passing this measure, we have committed to a process that will completely ban plastic bags, and majorly decrease the use of paper bags," said Sen. Regine Biscoe Lee, a co-sponsor for the bill.

"This change will also get rid of trash in our neighborhoods and prevent further pollution of our food stocks. Protecting people, planet and profit can be achieved when our government and private sector unite for the common good, and I’m grateful to all the partners throughout Guam that stood up to make this happen," she added.

Lawmakers passed 14 other bills on Thursday night.

Bill 368-35, which involves rules for cigarette tax stamps and would require the Department of Revenue and Taxation to issue a request for proposal to enforce tobacco tax laws, passed by a narrow eight votes.

Senators also overrode the governor's veto of Bill 133-35, which reduces the fee to start a limited liability company.

Lawmakers did not pass Bill 377-35, which was related to timely issuance of opinions from the Office of the Attorney General. They also did not override the governor's veto of Bill 207-35, which authorizes the colocation of massage therapy and practice services within cosmetology establishments

However, lawmakers did not vote on Bill 219-35, which would grant education institutions, in addition to the Guam Department of Education, the ability to procure solar energy installations, and makes sale lease-back arrangements an option for such procurement.

Sen. Joe San Agustin, a co-sponsor for the bill, motioned to set aside Bill 219.

The Guam Power Authority and the Public Utilities Commission have rallied against Bill 219, stating that it would increase the net metering capacity on Guam, exceed the cap set by the PUC, raise rates in the process for non-net metered customers and infringe on the independence of the PUC in violation of bond covenants.

PUC Chairman Jeff Johnson said passing Bill 219 would be a mistake.

"In my motion to set the bill aside, I wanted to assure the people that I would have no involvement in causing power rates to increase as it was never my intent. I will work with our power utility agency in addressing the concerns of Bill 219 so we can begin to see solar energy use in our government," San Agustin stated in a release

Bills that passed:

• Bill 56-35: creates a task force to review information, conduct a feasibility study and develop recommendations concerning submarine cables

• Bill 353-35: authorizes the Guam Visitors Bureau to expend all funds available in its Rainy Day Fund

• Bill 400-35: makes appropriations to the Department of Public Health and Social Services, from the Healthy Futures Fund balance as of fiscal year 2019

• Bill 396-35: relates to refinancing Hotel Occupancy Tax revenue bonds and appropriate additional funds to the Guam Visitors Bureau

• Bill 415-35: appropriates $50,000 from the unexpended funds of the Office of Sen. Mary Torres to the Department of Administration and another $50,000 from the General Fund, relative to conducting a study of positions covered under the Nurse Pay Plan

• Bill 314-35: related to the prevention of wildfires and prosecution of individuals who set wildfires, which is a threat to persons, property and the environment

• Bill 373-35: related to banning the distribution of plastic and paper bags from retail and wholesale outlets

• Bill 417-35: establishes the Guam Intraregional Commerce Commission

• Bill 302-35: prohibits health insurance companies from canceling or reducing covered benefits for covered patients who enroll in qualified clinical trials

• Bill 62-35: codifies the Guam Office of Homeland Security, establishes the Marianas Regional Fusion Center, and creates the Division of Cybersecurity and Guam Emergency Advisory Council

• Bill 340-35: proposes one-time payment of up to $800 for eligible individuals and $1,600 for joint filers

• Bill 304-35: authorizes access to and use of experimental treatments for patients with and advanced illness, establishes conditions for such, prohibits sanctions against health care providers solely for recommending or providing such treatment, clarifies duties of a health insurer for treatments authorized by the act, prohibits certain actions by public workers, and restrict certain causes of action arising from experimental treatment.

• Bill 402-35: authorizes the extension of the term on the use agreements of properties recognized as the Guam Football Association National Training Center in Dededo and the Southern Sports Complex in Agat, for a term of up to 20 years

• Bill 368-35: requires the Department of Revenue and Taxation to issue a request for proposal to enforce tobacco tax laws.

• Vetoed Bill 133-35: reducing the filing fee to start a limited liability company

Bills that failed:

• Bill 377-35: related to timely issuance of opinions from the Office of the Attorney General

• Vetoed Bill 207-35: authorizing the colocation of massage therapy and practice services within cosmetology establishments.