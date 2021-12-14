The prosecution is finalizing a plea agreement with murder case defendant Jeremy Janell Alvarez.

Alvarez, 19, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

The teen stands accused of bludgeoning 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen with a hammer. Alvarez told police he struck the victim "five to 10 times" after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

He and the victim were in the same house shared by multiple households.

Assistant Attorney General Leonardo Rapadas told the court they intend to have Alvarez review the proposed deal this week.

Details of the agreement were not discussed in court.

Defense attorney Douglas Moylan told the court they continue to wait for the DNA report.

Alvarez is scheduled to appear back in court on Jan. 31, 2022.

He has pleaded not guilty to murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.