KD Arason will wait another month to admit to allegations related to the escape reported at the Department of Corrections prison in April.

Arason, 22, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Tuesday.

The parties told the court the plea agreement is being finalized.

He scheduled back in court on Aug. 16.

Arason was charged with felony escape, eluding a police officer, and reckless driving.

Escape

On April 20, he was being held at the Mangilao facility in connection to a stabbing in Dededo when he suddenly went missing, court documents state.

Witnesses told police they spotted Arason running into the jungle area down the road from the prison.

Police found him crouched in thick foliage attempting to hide, documents state.

Guam police and DOC officers were able to take him into custody. Arason allegedly resisted and tried to break free before being taken back to the prison.