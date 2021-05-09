Defendant Jeremy Jerome Borja, 34, could accept a plea deal with the government after a Superior Court of Guam jury was unable to return with a unanimous verdict during his trial.

The jury was deadlocked after spending about four days deliberating on the case.

Borja is accused of sexually molesting a 14-year-old girl known to him.

He was charged with second-degree criminal sexual conduct as a first-degree felony.

Judge Elyze Iriarte was expected to declare a mistrial after the jury was deadlocked.

During a hearing Thursday, defense attorney Peter Santos told the court that they hope to resolve the case without having to go through another trial.

Santos said the potential plea agreement could result in no additional jail time for Borja.

He is scheduled to appear back in court May 21.