A man who faces charges of assault on a peace officer is scheduled to take a plea agreement with the government.

Defendant Benjamin Marsiano, also known as Marsinno Benjamin, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday for a change of plea hearing. Details of the plea deal have not yet been disclosed.

But it was said in court that parties continue to finalize the agreement.

Marsiano is charged with assault on a peace officer as a third-degree felony, resisting arrest as a misdemeanor, disorderly conduct as a petty misdemeanor and public drunkenness.

He is scheduled to appear back in court on April 13. Judge Perez told the parties to let him know if they want to settle the case sooner.

In June 2017, officers responding to a disturbance complaint in Harmon encountered Marsiano, who appeared to be drunk, court documents say.

Fake-out with broomstick

Police said Marsiano appeared angry and slammed a broomstick against the floor. The officer told him to calm down, but that’s when Marsiano allegedly raised the broomstick as if he were going to swing it. Instead, he kicked the officer’s left leg, documents state.

Two Guam police officers struggled with Marsiano, as they attempted to take him into custody.

Court documents say Marsiano tried to escape from the officers’ control by kicking as he was on the ground.

A witness told police Marsiano had been drinking beer all day, started yelling in the parking lot and became angry for unknown reasons, documents state.