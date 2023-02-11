A convicted sex offender is expected to serve a life sentence as part of his plea agreement for a case in which he is charged with kidnapping and raping a 10-year-old girl.

Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. was set to appear in the Superior Court of Guam to plead guilty to his 2019 case involving rape and abduction, however, a hearing did not go forward due to the victim not having been notified of the deal.

According to Post files, Mafnas was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning.

He was subsequently indicted on multiple criminal sexual conduct charges, along with kidnapping and special allegations of committing a crime against a vulnerable victim and possessing or using a deadly weapon while committing a felony.

Mafnas' attorney, Stephen Hattori, the executive director of the Public Defender Service Corp., explained after the hearing was rescheduled that Mafnas' plea would involve him being sentenced to life in prison with the possibility of parole after 15 years.

"He's going to be like 74 (or) 75 when he's even eligible for parole," Hattori said.

Judge Maria Cenzon, who last year rejected an earlier offer that would give Mafnas 15 years in prison, has not set a new hearing date.

Prior conviction

One of the reasons Cenzon rejected the prior plea offer was because Mafnas was already a convicted sex offender.

According to Post files, Mafnas was convicted on multiple rape and kidnapping charges in 1999 with the four victims in the cases being between the ages of 13 and 18.

Mafnas was released from prison and placed on parole in 2014 before he was arrested in the new case four years later.

"Maybe he needed to be up for parole a lot longer," Hattori said, before adding that maybe Mafnas needed lifetime supervision or treatment.

"When he was released and his parole was completed, there was no treatment," Hattori said.

According to the defense attorney, Mafnas feels remorseful over his latest crimes.

"He's accepting responsibility."