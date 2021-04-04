Convicted sex offender Paul Santos Mafnas Jr. might not move forward with the plea agreement he has with the government in connection with a 2019 rape case.

He appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Maria Cenzon on Tuesday.

During the hearing, defense attorney Peter Sablan was denied his request to withdraw as legal counsel.

It’s unclear why the defense attorney asked the court to withdraw.

Arguments presented during the hearing were not made available to the public. The Judiciary of Guam has been providing public and media access into their hearings virtually through a phone system throughout the pandemic.

However, there was no audio that came through the phone lines, as the parties presented their arguments.

Though the request to withdraw was denied, Cenzon said attorney Stephen Hattori would take over the case. Hattori and Sablan both work for the Public Defender Service Corp.

Mafnas, who was arrested in April 2019 after investigators learned he had allegedly forced a 10-year-old girl into his car and raped her in an abandoned parking lot in Tamuning, was set to plead guilty to certain charges in court Tuesday.

However, the court will set a new trial date.

Details of the plea agreement have not been released, and there was no word whether the prosecution will continue negotiations with the defendant.

Mafnas was convicted in 1999 of similar crimes against four victims. He was released from prison in 2014, and his parole was cut short four years later.