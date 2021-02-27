Plea deal in works in beating of elderly woman, barbershop robbery case

The man accused of robbing and beating an elderly barbershop owner in 2019 could get a plea deal from the government ahead of his trial in the Superior Court of Guam.

Frank Patrick Aitasi appeared before Judge Elyze Iriarte on Friday.

Assistant Attorney General Sean Brown told the court that prosecutors are speaking with the alleged victim and he is hopeful that the government will finalize an agreement with the defendant to avoid having to go to trial.

Aitasi’s trial is scheduled for March 16.

Aitasi has pleaded not guilty to two counts each of first-degree robbery as a first-degree felony and theft of property as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation as the alleged crime was committed against a vulnerable victim, who is 61.

Aitasi also faces charges of felonious restraint as a third-degree felony, strangulation as a third-degree felony and theft of property as a misdemeanor.

He told police he lost money gambling at a game room before he robbed the owner of Bejado's Barber Shop on Thanksgiving morning, according to court documents.

He allegedly admitted to police that he repeatedly beat the victim until she was unconscious, and he stole $900 from the shop's office.

It was after the owner turned her back to him that he allegedly struck her on the back of her head, dragged her while she was on the ground, then punched and stomped her, causing her to lose consciousness.

Court documents further state the victim regained consciousness and noticed the suspect rummaging through the shop. When she tried to leave, the suspect allegedly pulled her hair and shut the door before beating her again.

Aitasi then took the electric hair clippers and wrapped the cord around the victim's neck before he hit her head against a barber chair's arm rest, according to court documents.

The victim later awoke after the suspect took off, documents state.