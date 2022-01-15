The federal government has offered a plea deal to a deported man who tried to sneak back into the United States more than a decade ago.

Clarence Poch, also known as J.M. Irons, 42, appeared Friday before District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood.

Poch has since pleaded not guilty to a charge of attempted reentry of a removed immigrant.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

He is scheduled to go to trial Feb. 8.

Defense attorney Leilani Lujan asked the court for a continuance of Friday’s hearing until after a separate trial is completed in federal court.

The court granted the request, and Poch remains in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

Prosecutors told the court the plea offer remains on the table.

Details of the potential plea agreement have not yet been made public.

Most wanted

According to court documents, Poch was stopped and arrested Nov. 14, 2021, by officers at the A.B. Won Pat International Airport after he got off a United Airlines flight that arrived from Chuuk state in the Federated States of Micronesia.

On May 6, 2008, in Hastings, Minnesota, Poch was convicted of felony domestic assault and sentenced to serve a year in prison, court documents state.

He is named on the Dakota County, Minnesota, "most wanted" list in connection with a domestic violence case.