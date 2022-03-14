Discussions are ongoing for a potential plea agreement with former airport police officer Pan Sa Kim, who is accused of inappropriately touching a woman he assisted in early January 2020, according to Carlina Charfauros, spokeswoman for the Office of the Attorney General.

Kim arrived at the victim's residence to retrieve a phone charger he gave her earlier in the day while interviewing the woman about another case, court documents allege.

Kim reportedly followed her when she walked into the bedroom to retrieve the charger.

He then allegedly stroked the woman’s hair and touched her breast. She told authorities that Kim said he wished they had met under "better circumstances" and wanted to make sure she was "OK." The victim asked him to leave.

Kim was arrested and charged with fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct and official misconduct, both as misdemeanors. He pleaded not guilty to the accusations. He reportedly denied touching the woman inappropriately and told police, "he didn't intend to make her feel uncomfortable."

Kim was terminated from the A.B. Won Pat Guam Airport Authority in early April 2020 following an administrative investigation into allegations against him. He appealed his termination to the Civil Service Commission, but that issue is pending resolution of the criminal case.

Parties in the adverse action appeal met virtually for a status update Thursday, but as the criminal matter remains unresolved, the parties were scheduled to meet May 11 for another update.

Kim also was also arrested in September 2019 on suspicion of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old woman known to him earlier that month.

Airport management at the time said it would conduct an internal review.

However, the case was dismissed without prejudice in October 2019. According to a motion from the Office of the Attorney General, the grand jury did not indict Kim.