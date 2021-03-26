A man who has a history of escaping from the Department of Corrections prison for the past two decades will not have to serve any more time in prison for his latest escape.

DOC inmate Johnnie Del Rosario pleaded guilty on Thursday for his escape from the prison's halfway house in 2019.

He was indicted on a charge of felony escape as a third-degree felony, but instead took the government’s plea agreement that charged him with ordinary escape as a misdemeanor.

Superior Court Judge Maria Cenzon sentenced him to one year in prison with credit for time served. His sentence will run simultaneously with the time he is currently serving for separate convictions.

Del Rosario was being held on 2009 theft of property and 2010 second-degree robbery convictions. He also escaped from the prison, in 1993 and again 1998, while being held in other cases.

Del Rosario and Johnny Atalig escaped in October 2019.

Atalig pleaded guilty to ordinary escape earlier this year. He remains in prison. Atalig is being held on a 2014 burglary conviction.

Court documents state the two men went to Del Rosario's girlfriend's house when they escaped in 2019. Del Rosario later contacted authorities to surrender. They were at large for about 12 hours.