Negotiations between murder defendant Melissa Iosimichiy Fuppul and the government have been paused for several months.

Defense attorney Curtis Vandeveld told Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday that discussions were "at one point, beginning to look fruitful."

It was said in court that the ongoing pandemic contributed to the delay.

Vandeveld said he will continue to work with the prosecutor to finalize his client's plea agreement.

Fuppul is scheduled to appear back in court on April 6.

According to court documents, Fuppul gave birth at home in June 2018, and placed the baby inside a plastic bag within a tote bag before leaving her home to hitchhike to Guam Regional Medical City, where medical staff were unable to revive the baby.

An autopsy report showed the baby girl was born alive and that the cause of death was suffocation.

Fuppul was charged with murder, manslaughter, child abuse and family violence. Her attorney said the child died at birth and that this was a tragedy and not a criminal act, Post files state.