A new plea offer has been given to the man accused in the 2020 murder of 77-year-old Sun Cha Park Allen.

Jeremy Janell Alvarez, 20, appeared before Superior Court of Guam Judge Vernon Perez on Monday.

It was said in court that a plea deal was received by the defense team.

The parties are also awaiting the results of the DNA test that was conducted by the FBI.

Alvarez is scheduled back in court on June 23.

Alleged attack

During the initial investigation, Alvarez allegedly told police he struck the victim "five to 10 times" with a hammer after she touched his genital area on Dec. 8, 2020.

He and the victim lived in the same house that was shared by multiple households.

Alvarez faces charges of murder as a first-degree felony, aggravated murder as a first-degree felony and aggravated assault as a second-degree felony. Each charge includes a special allegation of possession or use of a deadly weapon in the commission of a felony.