Jeff's Pirates Cove owner Jeffrey Pleadwell on Wednesday said the mention of his restaurant in the media as being one of the places visited by airmen on restricted movement is hurting his business even more.

Business has already been down 50% because of the COVID-19 pandemic and weeks of limited operations, he said, and this has been reduced drastically recently as people thought the restaurant's employees have COVID-19 because certain airmen visited the place.

Pleadwell said he received a call from one of three airmen whom he talked to on June 12, telling him that "none of them proved positive" of COVID-19.

While the visit to his restaurant happened two weeks ago, he said he found out only this week through the media, not from the Department of Public Health and Social Services.

"We have been working together with Public Health ever since we heard of the incident. The employees are being tested. We follow the CDC guidelines. Anyone leery of dining in may order to go," he said.

Pleadwell said he thinks it is very difficult to detect who has the virus, "and many around us may or most likely may not have it."

Once his restaurant was in the news because of the airmen's visit, Pleadwell said, his staff got nasty calls from people.

"We are in the same situation as all other businesses. We have no way of detecting the virus. No one does," he said. "We are actually one of the safest venues with totally open air environment and plenty of room for distancing."

Public Health officials are reaching out to 30 establishments including restaurants they believe airmen deployed to Andersen Air Force base visited despite having restrictions on their movement.

The airmen were housed at the Guam Reef Hotel when they arrived May 25 and were supposed to limit their movements to work and the hotel. Thirty-five of them tested positive.