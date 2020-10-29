There were nights when Christine Taisacan, 39, couldn't sleep thinking of her daughter, who she said was taken away from her and her family nearly a year ago.

"I miss her so much," Taisacan said.

Taisacan is seeking help to get the family's message to the Guam Child Protective Services section of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, to bring their daughter back.

"We've been asking for her return. It seems like they're not listening," Taisacan said. "Please give us back our baby. We did everything they said we should do to have her back."

Janela Carrera, spokesperson for Public Health, on Wednesday said, "We are unable to talk about individual cases at CPS."

The case is pending in court, Taisacan said.

Her daughter, she said, will turn 3 on Nov. 22.

The child's father, Francis Dungca, 52, is also seeking the girl's return, Taisacan said.

When CPS took their daughter last year, according to Taisacan, the issue was the presence of several pet animals in the house. She said their daughter or any other children were not abused or deprived.

"There were about seven cats in the house," she said. "We removed all of them."

Four of their older children are currently on Saipan, living with their grandmother. Taisacan said she and Dungca plan on moving the children back to Guam.

The mother said all she and Dungca want is to have the whole family together.

She also said no one in the household has tested positive for COVID-19.

Drug case

According to Post files, Francis Dungca is a former Department of Public Works employee who was arrested in June 2017 after a raid at the Department of Public Works compound in Upper Tumon.

He admitted to selling methamphetamine at his guard post and received no actual jail time when sentenced in April 2018. He completed his drug treatment program around September 2018.

After pleading guilty, he was sentenced to three years of jail time but was given a suspended sentence that included 150 hours of community service in addition to attending recovery support groups and completing a drug or alcohol counseling program, according to Post files.