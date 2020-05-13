Eleriza Santos, 58, was supposed to spend her Mother’s Day celebrating with her family. Instead, she was rushed to the hospital after a man stole the family’s pickup truck from right in front of her home - running Santos over as she tried to stop him.

“The doctor said she is stable but not out the woods yet,” said Santos’ daughter, Meliza Santos Navarro.

Santos, who is also known as Neneng, remains under observation at the Guam Regional Medical City’s intensive care unit. She suffered from broken ribs, a broken hip, a broken finger and bruised lungs among other injuries.

“She’s on a ventilator. They have to put her to sleep because they said the tube from the ventilator makes it hard for her because it’s very painful,” she said.

Guam police said the robbery happened around 6 a.m. on Sunday, May 10, in front of a home along West San Antonio in Dededo.

Navarro said she got the early morning call from her dad that something bad happened to her mother.

She said her dad had moved the truck and left the engine running, as he was getting ready to go to work. Her father then went inside the home. It was then that her mother noticed a stranger inside the truck.

Santos tried to stop him and even grabbed on to the driver’s side door before she fell to the ground.

“She was dragged. She fell and was run over,” she said. “My dad ran out because he heard someone yelling.”

Her father held on to his wife before he stopped a passing car and asked them to call 911 for help.

The incident was also caught on the home’s video surveillance.

The suspect took off in the family’s green 1995 Toyota Hilux, Guam license plate - BR998.

Navarro is asking the community to help find the man responsible.

“I am still in shock and I don’t know what to do,” she said. “But, I’m calling on the people of Guam to please help us. Watch out for this person who did this to my mom. Please help us get justice for my mom. She didn’t deserve this. And pray for her, please. That’s all she needs right now.”

The suspect is described as being male, possibly local with a medium build and medium complexion. He was last seen wearing a dark shirt and dark shorts.

Police say the stolen pickup truck has not yet been located.

Anyone with information is asked to call GPD dispatchers at 472-8911 or the Dededo Precinct Command at 632-9808.

The community can also provide information to Guam Crime Stoppers at guam.crimestoppersweb.com or call 477-HELP (4357).